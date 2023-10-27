PSEi dives to lowest level since October 2022

The benchmark Philippine Stock Exchange index (PSEi) further shed 56.50 points or .94% on closing to end below the 6,000 level at 5,961.99—also weaker than Thursday’s finish.All sectors likewise suffered losses in Friday’s trading.

Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation chief economist Michael Ricafort said the performance of the local market could be attributed to another looming rate increase in November amid persistent price pressures.The analyst said “lingering uncertainties” given the ongoing war between Israel and the militant group Hamas have also weighed down investors’ mood.

“Such as the possible ground invasion of Gaza and risks that the war could spread/involve their respective allies, including major oil-producing countries in the Middle East,” he said in his comment. Seedbox Securities, Inc. equity trader Jayniel Carl Manuel shared a similar sentiment, with the results blamed on the off-cycle rate hike announced Thursday, worsened by the military conflict in the Middle East.“These global conflicts have also played a role in the instability of oil prices, given the region's importance in the energy markets,” Manuel said in a statement. headtopics.com

In view of the uncertainty, Manuel said investors shifted to “a more cautious approach,” resulting in the declines recorded since last week.

