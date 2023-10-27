Daikin maintains dominance in South Luzon with new showroom

Daikin Airconditioning Philippines, Inc. (DPH), a fully owned subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd. (DIL) of Japan and one of the largest air conditioner manufacturers in the world, has opened its first showroom in South Luzon (SLUZ) to maintain its dominance in the region.
A global leader in air conditioning since 1924 with almost 100 years of history and experience in the industry, Daikin is known for its innovation, quality, and commitment to sustainability by promoting the spread of energy-efficient air conditioners pioneering the use of R32 refrigerants with low global warming potential in the world.
For those looking to elevate their commercial space with cutting-edge cooling solutions, there are the SkyAir units that are best suited for restaurants and gyms, also available at the site.The showroom also puts a spotlight on air conditioning solutions for Variable Refrigerant Volume (VRV), Indoor Environment Quality, Control & Software Solutions, and Quality Installation.Its sales and service office is manned by 14 in-house after-sales service personnel and eight sales engineers. headtopics.com
In an official announcement, Daikin Philippines said that the response time for customer's inquiries will be within 24 hours. It added that the service request dispatch target is within 24 hours from the customer's desired date.Moreover, the new showroom caters to 17 authorized service centers around the area including the Bicol region.
The Daikin South Luzon Showroom also houses a 12-year supply of functional parts based on the last production of the unit or model.The Daikin South Luzon Showroom will also be used as part of the training center for SLUZ dealers and service centers. Under its Step-Up Training Program, its dealers and installers can undergo free training programsOn top of that, Daikin supports its installers and technicians in the area through its Daikin Installers Network or DINet program. headtopics.com