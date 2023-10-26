PH bet Nicole Borromeo enters Top 15 of Miss International 2023 beauty pageant, Miss Macau slips on stage

Yau was proclaimed Continental Queen for the Asia-Pacific Region, with representatives from Ghana (Africa) the United States (Americas), and the United Kingdom (Europe). She slipped as she moved forward, but other girls helped her to stand up.Other candidates in the semis were representatives from: Thailand, Panama, Mexico, Peru, Greece, Cote d'Ivoire, Bolivia, Dominican Republic, Vietnam, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Hong Kong, Venezuela, and Malaysia.

Nicole, a 22-year-old beauty queen from Cebu City, was crowned Bb. Pilipinas International 2022 on July 31, 2022. However, her competition schedule was adjusted due to the pandemic."The cause of Miss International is to promote understanding, especially among countries. From the relationship we already have between the Philippines and Japan, it's great to have all these similarities and differences that we can embrace.

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: Miss International 2023Bookmark this page! We'll be sharing real-time updates on Thursday, October 26, 5 pm! Read more ⮕

Peru’s Luciana Fuster is Miss Grand International 2023Philippine bet Nikki de Moura fails to advance to the pageant's Top 20 Read more ⮕

LOOK: Francine Reyes heads to Egypt for Miss Eco Teen International 2023Francine is competing in hopes of winning the Philippines' second Miss Eco Teen crown Read more ⮕

The Miss Philippines 2023 is Bulacan’s Alethea AmbrosioThe three other beauty queens who made it to the final four will be crowned in a separate awarding ceremony in February 2024 Read more ⮕

Bulacan's Alethea Ambrosio is The Miss Philippines 2023Bulacan's Alethea Ambrosio was crowned as the new queen during the coronation night of The Miss Philippines 2023 in Pasay City. Read more ⮕