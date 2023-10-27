NYC beefs up support training, retention of nurses

Watch more News on iWantTFC New York City has welcomed 5,000 new registered nurses thanks America's first ever city-led nurse residency program.

Launched in 2019, it offers on-the-job training and other support to recently graduated and newly hired registered nurses. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the program was implemented in 28 health care facilities across the city to support hospitals in training and retaining their nurses.

While this program assists nurses in their early careers, it also helps save New York companies millions of dollars with retention of up to 96.5%, surpassing the national average of 84 percent. "We are in better hands because we're producing an additional better product to help our health care professionals," said Adams. "But specifically, our nurses that are doing the job. Overwhelmingly, this profession is made up of folks of color, and a substantial number of them are women.

Adams said that by providing hospitals with resources they need to train and retain their nursing staff, the nurse residency program has allowed the city government to make significant strides in improving health care for all New Yorkers.

