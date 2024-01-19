President Marcos' Statement Rankles China

IT would be difficult to find in history a more colossal, unnecessary boo-boo than President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. congratulating, as his X post put it, 'President-elect Lai Ching-te on his election as Taiwan's next president.'That has rankled China so much that a Chinese Embassy official remarked: 'This will have consequences.' He didn't elaborate, but sources in the diplomatic community agreed that a drastic response from China can be expected.

This is because Marcos' statement, whether he was aware of it or not, in effect violated the so-called One-China policy that the People's Republic of China has managed since the 1970s to get almost all countries of the world, including the Philippines, to adhere to.Among the world's 180 heads of state, it was only Marcos who issued such a statement. While the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and a handful of countries did congratulate Lai, it was done only at the level of their foreign ministries' heads or press statement





