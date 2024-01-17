Defense Secretary criticizes China's spokesperson for insulting President Marcos

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. has taken exception to the remarks of a spokesperson for China's foreign affairs ministry who suggested President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. read more about the Taiwan issue. Addressing the issue of Marcos congratulating Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te, Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Mao Ning said Marcos' remarks violated the One-China policy and were "a serious breach of the political commitments by the Philippines.

" "We suggest that President Marcos read more books to properly understand the ins and outs of the Taiwan issue, so as to draw the right conclusions," Mao said on Tuesday. In a statement on Wednesday, Teodoro said Mao "stooped to such low and gutter level talk—resorting to insulting our President and the Filipino nation, and further debasing herself, the Ministry, and Party she represents in the process





