Russia Fires Missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, Injuring 17

Russia launched missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, damaging buildings and causing injuries. The missiles used were adapted S-300s. Both sides are restocking weapons for long-range strikes.

Russia fired two missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, hitting apartment buildings and a medical center, injuring 17 people. The missiles were S-300s, adapted by Russia to hit ground targets. Both sides are replenishing their weapons stockpiles as the war's focus shifts to long-range strikes.

