Russia Fires Missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, Injuring 17

Russia fired two missiles at Kharkiv, Ukraine, hitting apartment buildings and a medical center, injuring 17 people. The missiles were S-300s, adapted by Russia to hit ground targets. Both sides are replenishing their weapons stockpiles as the war's focus shifts to long-range strikes.





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 19. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.