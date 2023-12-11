Philippine and Chinese ships clash in disputed South China Sea

A Philippine boat and a Chinese Coast Guard ship collided near a hotly contested reef in the South China Sea. Chinese ships also used water cannons on two supply boats and a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a resupply mission to a tiny garrison on Ayungin Shoal. The incident has escalated tensions between Manila and Beijing.





