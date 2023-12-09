Christmas convoy to West Philippine Sea asked to skirt Philippine outpost

The civilian-led 'Christmas convoy' to the West Philippine Sea (WPS) was asked to skirt the Philippine outpost aboard the BRP Sierra Madre on Ayungin Shoal, the National Security Council (NCS) said, as Chinese ships massed in the contested area days before the convoy sailed. Chinese vessels were also spotted along the Mischief (Panganiban Reef) even when this was not included in the itinerary of the 40 youth and student leaders and fisherfolk on board the MV Kapitan Oca that sailed on Friday.

The NSC said it did not give the group, calling itself 'Atin Ito' (This is ours), permission to drop off the gifts and donations to the Filipino troops in Sierra Madre for security reasons. The NSC said it allowed the convoy to visit Pag-asa Island to turn over the goods that would later be delivered to the troops in Sierra Madre in the next rotation and resupply mission. The supplies consist of noche buena packs, solar lamps, sacks of rice, canned goods, hygiene kits, gadgets and toy





