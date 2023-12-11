China Coast Guard ship rams Philippine boat in West Philippine Sea

A China Coast Guard ship rammed a Philippine boat delivering supplies to Filipino troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin Shoal. This incident occurred after several Philippine fishing boats were subjected to 'illegal and aggressive actions' by Chinese ships in the West Philippine Sea.





