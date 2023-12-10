China Coast Guard harasses Philippine vessels in West Philippine Sea

The China Coast Guard (CCG) harassed anew Philippine vessels in the Scarborough Shoal and Ayungin Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, and Sunday, December 10, respectively, causing significant damage to the Philippine ships.
According to the National Task Force-WPS (NTF-WPS), on Saturday, December 9, CCG and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) vessels once again utilized water cannons in an attempt to drive away civilian Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) vessels Datu Sanday, Datu Bankaw, and Datu Tamblot. These vessels were conducting a regular humanitarian and support mission, providing oil subsidies and grocery packs to over 30 Filipino fishing vessels near Bajo De Masinloc. "Additionally, the Chinese Maritime Militia vessels are reported to have engaged in dangerous maneuvers and deployed what is understood to be a long-range acoustic device (LRAD) against the BFAR vessels – causing severe temporary discomfort and incapacitation to some Filipino crew," the NTF-WPS said
China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.
