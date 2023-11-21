President Marcos Condemns Chinese Coast Guard's Unlawful Threats in West Philippine Sea

A day after meeting with China’s President Xi Jinping, President Marcos on Sunday (Monday in Manila) slammed “persistent, unlawful threats” by the Chinese Coast Guard in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone, which he said were making the situation in the West Philippine Sea “more dire than it was before.

” “Tensions in the West Philippine Sea are growing, with persistent unlawful threats and challenges against Philippine sovereign rights and jurisdiction over our exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf, actions that violate obligations under international law,” Mr. Marcos said at the Daniel K. Inouye Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies in Hawaii on the last day of his US visi





