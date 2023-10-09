China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine Sea

China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel 5205 directed a military-grade laser light at BRP Malapascua, which was on a rotation and resupply mission to assist the Philippine Navy posted in Ayungin Shoal on February 6, 2023. Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said that the situation in the West Philippine Sea (WPS) will be a part of the topics to be discussed by the region’s legislators during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF) this weekend, which will also be attended by lawmakers from China.

During a media briefing, Zubiri said that the discussions on the West Philippine Sea during the three-day event will be "toned down" to come up with a resolution "generally accepted" by all country representatives in attendance. In the last few months, Zubiri issued strongly-worded statements condemning the actions of Chinese vessels in the tense waterways after Chinese boats repeatedly interfered with the Philippines' resupply missions to BRP Sierra Madre. "Because China will also be there, they'll be part of the event, we don't want to mess things u





