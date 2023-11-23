Parents of Spanish National Killed in Duterte's Drug War Face Accused Cops

They waited for almost 4 years and traveled more than 7,000 miles just to see the faces of the cops accused of killing their son. Pilar Lafuente and Alberto Bello, the parents of a Spaniard slain in an alleged drug buy-bust operation in Siargao in 2020, faced for the first time on Wednesday the 3 cops accused of being behind his death.

Police captain Wise Vicente Panuelos and police staff sergeants Ronel Pazo and Nido Boy Cortes were flanked by more than a dozen fellow-cops guarding them just outside Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 1, where they are facing murder and planting of evidence charges over the killing of Diego Bello Lafuente on the island of Siargao in southeastern Philippines. Alberto expressed his anger at the sight of the cops, but emphasized the importance of being present





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 26. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Parents of Spanish National Killed in Duterte's Drug War Face Accused CopsThe parents of a Spanish national killed in an alleged drug buy-bust operation in Siargao faced for the first time the cops accused of being behind his death. The accused cops are facing murder and planting of evidence charges.

Source: ANCALERTS - 🏆 26. / 50 Read more »

Siargao Int'l Surfing Tournament underwayGENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – The 27th Siargao International Surfing Tournament started on Wednesday, October 25, in this town, with 98 top-notch surfers from around the globe competing.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

59 police officers secure Siargao Surfing CupGENERAL LUNA, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – The Police Regional Office-13 has deployed 59 police officers to secure the ongoing 27th Siargao International Surfing Cup here.

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »

PBBM: Adopt eco-friendly tourism practices in SiargaoDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »

PBBM calls for eco-friendly practices amid expected tourist surge in SiargaoPresident Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. called for the adoption of eco-friendly policies in Siargao, which is being promoted as a prime surfing destination, as the island braces for an expected tourism influx.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Siargao hosts PH’s first Digital Nomad SummitDefining the News

Source: MlaStandard - 🏆 20. / 55 Read more »