PBBM: Adopt eco-friendly tourism practices in Siargao

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said tourists and residents should adopt eco-friendly practices in Siargao Island, one of the country’s prime surfing destinations.

“As we embark on this new chapter, I enjoin everyone to promote surfing and adopt eco-friendly practices that will help us protect and conserve our environment,” Mr. Marcos said in a speech. The President also asked the locals to support responsible fishing practices, purchase sustainably sourced seafood, and opt for eco-friendly cleaning and personal care products.

The President also encouraged Siargaonons to support government initiatives for the development of Siargao. President Marcos said that the government continues to pursue developmental efforts such as the New Siargao Airport Development Project to support tourism and trade growth of the island. headtopics.com

