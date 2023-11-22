Parents of Spanish National Killed in Duterte's Drug War Face Accused Cops

They waited for almost 4 years and traveled more than 7,000 miles just to see the faces of the cops accused of killing their son. Pilar Lafuente and Alberto Bello, the parents of a Spaniard slain in an alleged drug buy-bust operation in Siargao in 2020, faced for the first time on Wednesday the 3 cops accused of being behind his death.

Police captain Wise Vicente Panuelos and police staff sergeants Ronel Pazo and Nido Boy Cortes were flanked by more than a dozen fellow-cops guarding them just outside Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 1, where they are facing murder and planting of evidence charges over the killing of Diego Bello Lafuente on the island of Siargao in southeastern Philippines. Alberto expressed his anger at the sight of the cops, but emphasized the importance of being present





