The Hunger Games: Redefining Female Characters in YA Novels

Back in high school and in college, I was an avid reader. I would go through the pages of multiple young adult (YA) novels like Twilight and any John Green book in the span of a week. Many would say that JK Rowling's Harry Potter was the series that put the YA genre on the map. But unlike Potterheads, it was hard to resonate with Harry because he's not as competent as Hermione Granger, who is an intelligent witch.
She was turned into a side character and never got her much-deserved spotlight in the end. If there's one YA novel series that redefined how we see female characters, it's Suzanne Collins' The Hunger Games. Aside from the lead, Katniss Everdeen, the trilogy also introduced several strong girls and women—those who weren't eclipsed by their male counterparts. All of them had a part to play in the Hunger Games and the eventual revolution in Mockingjay. The first book came out in 2008, but the series gained even more international recognition when it was adapted into a film starring Jennifer Lawrenc
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 86 Read more »
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »
Olivia Rodrigo drops 'Can’t Catch Me Now' for 'Hunger Games' prequel soundtrackFilipino-American singer Olivia Rodrigo released her song for the official soundtrack of the 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.'
Source: PhilstarNews - 🏆 1. / 94 Read more »