Chinese water cannons stop PH ships anew

For several hours on Saturday, the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia ships water cannoned and subjected three Philippine vessels to 'continuous illegal and aggressive actions' off Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. The three vessels — B.R.P. Datu Sanday, B.R.P. Datu Bankaw and B.R.P.

Datu Tamblot — belonged to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources that were on a mission to provide oil subsidies and grocery packs to over 30 Filipino fishing vessels in the area





