Chinese water cannons stop PH ships anew

For several hours on Saturday, the China Coast Guard and Chinese Maritime Militia ships water cannoned and subjected three Philippine vessels to 'continuous illegal and aggressive actions' off Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. The three vessels — B.R.P. Datu Sanday, B.R.P. Datu Bankaw and B.R.P.
Datu Tamblot — belonged to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources that were on a mission to provide oil subsidies and grocery packs to over 30 Filipino fishing vessels in the area
Philippine President to Meet Chinese President to Discuss West Philippine Sea TensionsPresident Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss measures to ease tensions in the West Philippine Sea.
China Coast Guard targets Philippine Navy vessel with laser light in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri announced that the situation in the West Philippine Sea will be discussed during the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum, with the aim of reaching a resolution accepted by all attending countries, including China.
