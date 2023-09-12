Chinese ships surround Philippine vessels en route to Ayungin Shoal

MISSION TO AYUNGIN. Chinese Coast Guard and Maritime Militia vessels surround the BRP Melchora Aquino en route to the BRP Sierra Madre.

While only 11 Chinese ships conducted ‘dangerous maneuvers’ and actively tried to block five Philippine ships en route to Ayungin Shoal on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, over 38 Chinese ships – from their coast guard, maritime militia, and even their navy – were monitored in the area ABOARD THE BRP MELCHORA AQUINO – The morning sun had barely spread its rays across the BRP Cabra, BRP Sindangan, and BRP Melchora Aquino when, at around 6:30 am on Friday, November 10, several China Coast Guard (CCG) and Chinese Maritime Militia (CMM) ships first made a formation that would become all too familiar for those on board – one vessel each across, on the right and left, and even behind each Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) shi

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: Philippine Government Accuses China Coast Guard of Using Water Cannon in West Philippine SeaMANILA, Philippines : The Philippine government accused a China Coast Guard (CCG) vessel of using water cannon in an attempt to prevent a Philippine vessel from conducting another rotation and resupply (RoRe) mission to Filipino military personnel stationed on board BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the West Philippine Sea (WPS)...

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: House Speaker condemns Chinese Coast Guard's aggression against Philippine boatsSpeaker Martin Romualdez said 'unprovoked act of hostility' is a 'direct violation' of Philippine sovereign rights and international laws.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

GMANEWS: Senate President and Senator Condemn Chinese Coast Guard's Dangerous Maneuvers in West Philippine SeaSenate President Juan Miguel Zubiri and Senator Jinggoy Estrada on Saturday criticized China for its latest harassment of a Philippine resupply mission to the Ayungin Shoal .

Source: gmanews | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: Philippine boats breach a Chinese coast guard blockade in a faceoff near a disputed shoalTWO Philippine supply boats breached a Chinese coast guard blockade in the South China Sea on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, in a recurring confrontation near...

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: We get the legislators that we deserveSEN. Robinhood Padilla, in one of the Senate hearings, took issue with the fact that we offer a military response to China Coast Guard incursions into the West Philippine Sea. He asserted, wrongfully and without proper full knowledge, that the coast guard sent by Beijing was but a civilian arm, just like our own Philippine Coast Guard (PCG). Padilla would have benefited a lot had he been given a short course in comparative politics to know that China has a totally different system, and where, unlike in the Philippines , the coast guard there practically serves under the military.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: WATCH: Philippine Coast Guard releases video of sea collisionsThe Philippine Coast Guard has released videos of twin collisions Sunday between Chinese vessels and Philippine boats on a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre on the West Philippine Sea.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »