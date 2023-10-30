PBA 3x3: Meralco, TNT into quarters

Four teams led by Meralco and TNT marched to the Leg 3 quarterfinals of the PBA 3x3 Second Conference on Monday, Oct. 30, at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

Meralco swept all of its three assignments in Pool B, capped by a dominant 21-9 win over San Miguel behind the 10 points and six rebounds of guard Jeff Manday. TNT, winner of the first two legs this conference, did the same in Pool A including a thrilling 21-19 victory over guest team MCFASolver as Chester Saldua and Gryann Mendoza struck down the stretch to score the winning points for the telecommunication franchise.

The win by the Triple Giga over Tech Centrale eliminated the guest team (0-2), and gave Cavitex (1-1) a safe passage to the quarterfinals. The Braves lost to TNT, 20-17, but won over MCFASolver, 21-18. headtopics.com

In Pool C, Pioneer Elastoseal is also perfect with a 2-0 record and already assured of advancing to the next round following back-to-back victories over Barangay Ginebra, 16-12, and Blackwater, 18-17. The remaining four quarterfinals slots are still being contested as of presstime amongst Terrafirma, Northport, and San Miguel in Pool B, and Purefoods, Blackwater, and Barangay Ginebra in Pool C.

Eight teams will vie in the knockout stage set on Tuesday where the champion team gets P100,000 in prize money.

