Meralco on full alert for Barangay, SK elections

Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is all set for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections, with its crews on standby to respond to any electricity service concern for the Oct. 30 polls.

Meralco said it is on full alert all throughout the election period to ensure the delivery of stable and reliable electricity service. The distribution utility has prepared over 300 generator sets and nearly 800 flood lights on stand-by in case there will be an unexpected power interruption.

“We are one with the government in working towards a peaceful and orderly elections for the Filipino people. Rest assured that Meralco will do its part by delivering stable and reliable electricity service,” Meralco spokesperson and vice president for corporate communications Joe Zaldarriaga said. headtopics.com

For power-related concerns or inquiries on election day, Meralco advised the public to contact its 24/7 hotline 16211, or through its social media accounts on Facebook (

