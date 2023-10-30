Cool Smashers eye to regain solo PVL lead

The Cool Smashers had the luxury of resting their starters after their second unit headed by Pau Soriano and Lorie Bernardo stepped up in a 25-15, 25-12, 25-10 rout of the Gerflor Defenders Thursday in Antipolo City.

It catapulted the multi-titled franchise to its third straight triumph and into the lead before Petro Gazz caught up on them after turning back a feisty Nxled, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22, in an out-of-town sortie in Candon, Ilocos Sur Saturday.“Usual ginagawa namin pinag hahandaan namin any team, kahit sino makalaban kailangan talaga paghandaan,” said Creamline coach Sherwin Meneses of their 4pm duel with the Foxies, winless in four starts.

Soriano and Bernardo came through when Meneses pulled them like rabbits from a magic hat and readily delivered by combining for 10 points while providing the rock-solid net defense. And if given a chance, Meneses will not hesitate to pluck the pair of skilled middle blockers out from the bench and send them straight into battle. headtopics.com

"Isa lang sistema sinusunod sa middle, alam na ng lahat gagawin, sadyang medyo advantage lang two namin reliever, nagpapakita din kasi sila ng magandang ensayo," said Meneses of Soriano and Bernardo. Also part of the heavy three-game offering are matches pitting Chery Tiggo (2-1) against Gerflor (0-3) at 2 p.m. and Cignal (1-2) versus a giant-slaying Akari (3-1) at 6 p.m.

Adamson cruised to the Final Four with an easy 25-21, 25-18, 25-15 win over Arellano in the Shakey' Super League (SSL)...The IRONMAN 70.3 Davao will make its highly anticipated return on August 11, 2024, promising a new racing experience featuring...

