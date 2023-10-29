Triple Giga gun for 3rd straight PBA 3x3 crown

The Triple Giga will try to ride the momentum of their winning run as Leg 3 of Season 3 kicks off on Holiday Monday at the Ayala Malls Fairview Terraces.

The telecommunication franchise has been nothing but dominant so far after claiming the first two legs of the conference on consecutive weeks. It won the opening leg with an 18-16 win over Cavitex, and then routed Terrafirma, 21-11, last week to make it two-in-a-row worth P200,000.

Coach Mau Belen opted to bring back the same unit of Almond Vosotros, Gryann Mendoza, Ping Exciminiano, and Chester Saldua as the team eyes a third straight leg championship. Cavitex, which went down against Terrafirma in a 20-19 stunner in last week’s quarterfinals, along with the Dyip and third placer Pioneer Elastoseal Katibays are the teams that made significant moves halfway through the conference in their bid to upend TNT. headtopics.com

The Braves placed top gun Jorey Napoles in the reserve list for Bong Galanza, the Dyip are bringing back Jeremiah Taladua in lieu of Mark Anthony Francisco, while the Katibays will sit out Denice Villamor for Enrique Caunan Jr.

The rest of the teams will continue to parade with the same rosters they had in Leg 2 including last week’s semifinalist Blackwater Smooth Razor led by scoring leader Wendell Comboy.Pool B will have runner up Terrafirma being joined by Meralco, San Miguel, and Northport, while third placer Pioneer Elastoseal is bracketed in Pool C along with Blackwater, Barangay Ginebra, and Purefoods. headtopics.com

The Bolts and Batang Pier kick off the 13-game schedule in the opening day of pool play starting at 10:30 a.m.

