PBA Privilege Membership Card renewals now open

The Philippine Basketball Association will start entertaining renewals of its Privilege Membership Cards (PMCs) for the 48th Season from November 5, 2023 onwards.

New applicants may apply starting November 15,2023.PMC prices are ₱9,000.00 for Premium/VIP, ₱8,000.00 for Patron A seats at the SMART Araneta Coliseum and Special Ringside seats at the MOA Arena and ₱6,000.00 for Patron C at the SMART Araneta Coliseum and Lowerbox seats at the MOA Arena.Interested parties may call the PBA Ticketing Office at 8470- 3258/59 and look for Gerry Mesias or Samuel Aurellano.

