Lanao del Sur reelectionist barangay exec’s husband shot by rival brother

Col. Robert Daculan, director of the Lanao del Sur provincial police, said that the victim, Jamal Nanggay Bao, was immediately rushed by policemen and local government emergency responders to a hospital for treatment.

Jamail is a candidate for barangay chairman of Poctan, contesting the reelection bid of his brother’s spouse. The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office has set the jackpot prize of all five of its lotto games to P89 million to celebrate...

A man was arrested for illegal possession of firearms after figuring in an accident in Quezon City before dawn yesterday... A cargo vessel loaded with five barrels of diesel and construction materials has run aground in the waters off Romblon on...

