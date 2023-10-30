Meralco says no power issues during barangay, SK polls

MANILA -- No major power interruptions took place during the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), power distributor Meralco said Monday.

Meralco said minor incidents that were reported were isolated and immediately resolved by their personnel. The 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections were “smooth” and “generally peaceful and orderly” on Monday, poll watchdogs said despite reports of at least three election-related deaths.

The Legal Network for Truthful Elections (Lente), the National Movement for Free Elections (Namfrel) and the Parish Pastoral Council for Responsible Voting (PPCRV) all released a favorable initial assessment of the polls. headtopics.com

Lente, which has around 1,000 volunteers nationwide, praised the pilot testing of early voting hours for seniors and mall voting in some areas, particularly the crowd management, with some malls dedicating a special seating area for vulnerable groups like senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant voters.

Meralco on full alert for Barangay, SK electionsDefining the News Read more ⮕

Village chair, 5 others shot in BasilanZAMBOANGA CITY – A barangay chairman and five others were wounded in a shooting incident during the barangay elections in Barangay Lahi-Lahi, Tuburan, Basilan on Monday, October 30. Read more ⮕

From Makati to Taguig: Barangay Rizal residents cast votesResidents arrive to cast their votes for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections in Barangay Rizal, a newly designated barangay in Taguig City on Monday. Read more ⮕

Pesos, perks, and power: 5 things we entrust the barangay officials we electBefore we elect the neighborhood 'tambay' or the ambitious political startup, know how much funds and powers we're entrusting them with Read more ⮕

LIVE UPDATES: 2023 barangay, Sangguniang Kabataan electionsBookmark and refresh this page for live updates on the 2023 barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections Read more ⮕

Barangay with 2 residents prepares for elections; it has 210 votersThe two registered residents of Barangay 76 in Caloocan do not include the seven village councilors and the chairman. How are they able to hold these positions if they are no longer residents of Barangay 76? Read more ⮕