Metro Manila Film Festival projected to earn P1.2 billion gross

The ongoing Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) is projected to earn P1.2 billion gross by the end of the extended week, its organizing agency Metro Manila Film Development Authority (MMDA) said on Tuesday, January 9. While MMFF did not specify the top grossers — still their practice to avoid unfair advantage — they revealed that the majority of the 10 official entries have eight-digit earnings, or at least P10-million sales in the box office.

Insiders have said that the top three grossing films were 'Rewind,' 'Mallari' and 'Gomburza.' MMFF organizers, however, have neither confirmed nor denied this. The 49th MMFF already surpassed the record of the 2018 edition — which earned P1.060 billion — as early as Sunday, when MMDA announced the extension of the festival from January 7 to January 14. 'We have a record-breaking year because we already surpassed our previous record despite the fact that in 2018, we had almost 1200 cinemas participating cinemas across the countr





