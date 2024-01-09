MMFF Committee Prepares for 50th MMFF and Maiden MIFF

The MMFF Committee is preparing for the 50th MMFF and the maiden Manila International Film Festival (MIFF). The MIFF will screen the 10 film festival entries in Los Angeles from Jan. 29 to Feb. 2. The committee aims to feature bigger and better films for the 50th edition and celebrate the return of cinema-goers to theaters. Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna is in talks for the awards night to be held at the Metropolitan Theater.





