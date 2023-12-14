Cine de Oro Film Festival IV to Open in Cagayan de Oro City

Cagayan de Oro City's premier development film festival, Cine de Oro Film Festival IV, is set to open on December 15. The festival aims to cultivate audiences for local films and encourage filmmakers from across the country. It will run from December 15-17 at Karumata, Macasandig, and Limketkai Cinemas.





