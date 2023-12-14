PCCR Alumni Association Celebrates One PCCR Alumni General Assembly and Fellowship Night

A night of shared connections and camaraderie was held last Nov. 17, 2023, as the PCCR Alumni Association Celebrated the first One PCCR Alumni General Assembly and Fellowship Night, spearheaded by Philippine College of Criminology at Winford Resort Hotel and Casino Santa Cruz, Manila. The grand venue added an air of charm to the occasion, strengthening the bond among the respected alumni gathered for this memorable event.

The event kicked off with a press conference together with media companies like the Manila Bulletin, Inquirer, Astig PH, Manila Times, and Tribune. During this session, PCCR leaders and special guests, including President Ma. Angelica Lei Bautista, President of One PCCR Alumni Association PBGen Nicanor A. Bartolome (Ret.), Congressman and Patrol Party List Representative Hon. Jorge Antonio Bustos, Board Member and Dean Dr. Mandy Gonzales, Treasurer of One PCCR Alumni Association Gaypelyn Casiw shared insights and highlights of the upcoming festivitie





