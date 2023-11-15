Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix: A High Roller's Extravaganza

There is no such thing as a flawless first-year event, so go ahead and accept that there will be bumps and bruises in Formula One’s $500 million Las Vegas Grand Prix. The warning signs were as bright as The Sphere when early pricing opened for this week’s extravaganza, the most expensive grand prix to attend on this year’s 24-race calendar.

With multimillion-dollar hospitality packages, exorbitant hotel rates and an initial average “get-in price” of about $2,000, this race was never about attracting new fans to the global motorsports series or growing the American audience. F1 owner Liberty Media clearly viewed a race in Las Vegas as an international showstopper for the highest of the high rollers. Renee Wilm, CEO of the grand prix, vowed “we will be sold out by the time of the event” on a Nov. 3 earnings call by Formula One Grou

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Self-taught Artist Wins First-Ever Art Competition by PCSO and Sentro ArtistaA self-taught artist from Angeles, Pampanga named Eduardo Perreras won the grand prize of the first-ever art competition organized by the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) and Sentro Artista. His masterpiece titled 'We are one family or Isang Pamilya Tayo' impressed the judges and earned him the P1 million prize.

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

SUNSTARONLİNE: HT Land invests P30M to bring event space backSunStar Publishing Inc.

Source: sunstaronline | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Manila Southwoods and ICTSI to Present Ninth PSA CupThe Manila Southwoods and ICTSI will present the ninth edition of the Philippine Sports writers Association (PSA) Cup at the well-manicured Legends course in Carmona on Friday. This will be the first staging of the event since 2019, with Southwoods and ICTSI lending their support. The 18-hole event will be a day of fun, camaraderie, and friendly competition among golfing members of the PSA and their friends.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Latest Health and Fitness News: Adizero Challenge and Avon's Fun Run to Boob LoveCheck out the latest news related to health and fitness, including the Adizero Challenge by Adidas' AdiClub and Avon's Fun Run to Boob Love fundraising event for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational to Showcase Leading Pros and Rising StarsThe ICTSI The Country Club Match Play Invitational will feature the country's top professional golfers and emerging talents competing in a knockout format event. Defending champions Tony Lascuña and Harmie Constantino will face tough challenges from the top-ranked players in the Philippine Golf Tour and Ladies PGT.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

AUTOİNDUSTRİYA: Suzuki Unveils All-New 2024 Swift at Japan Mobility ShowSuzuki showcases the all-new 2024 Swift at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, closely resembling the concept car displayed at the event. The Swift features a sporty design with a bold grille, LED headlights, alloy wheels, and sharp taillights. The only major change from the concept is the removal of the pillar-mounted rear door handles.

Source: autoindustriya | Read more »