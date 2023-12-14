30 countries gather in Manila to discuss international law on killer robots

Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo leads the opening of a meeting of delegates from 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region on the urgent call of the United Nations to craft an international law to stop and regulate the use of killer robots by 2026. DELEGATES from 30 countries in the Indo-Pacific region are in Manila to heed the urgent call of the United Nations to craft an international law to stop and regulate the use of killer robots by 2026.

Since the artificial intelligence (AI) has advanced exponentially this year with ChatGPT, many countries, international nongovernment organizations, civil society, and human rights advocates are scared that weapons, too, can be weaponized. While the idea is still a science fiction, killer robots, or officially termed as “legal autonomous weapons systems” (LAWS), would be able to select and engage targets without meaningful human contro





