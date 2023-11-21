Formula One's Return to Las Vegas Hits the Jackpot

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands leads the race during the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix auto race last Saturday in Las Vegas, Nevada. LAS VEGAS — There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. But by the time Justin Bieber waved the checkered flag on Formula One’s return to Las Vegas, the $500 million Sin City gamble had hit the jackpot.

F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas.Max Verstappen trashed the race every chance he got, but the LVGP delivered for the eventual winner and he was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season. He was an instant Las Vegas convert. Verstappen said he’d have to analyze the rest of the season before declaring Saturday night the best race of the year, but smiled and said: “It was a fun race. I enjoyed i





BusinessMirror » / 🏆 8. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Formula One's Las Vegas Grand Prix: A High Roller's ExtravaganzaThe Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to be an extravagant event for high rollers, with expensive hospitality packages and exorbitant hotel rates. The race aims to attract the highest of the high rollers rather than new fans or grow the American audience.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 8. / 58,52 Read more »

Verstappen takes record 16th win of Formula One season in MexicoMax Verstappen breaks his own record as he picks up his 16th win of the Formula One season by ruling the Mexico City Grand Prix for the fifth time in the last six editions

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Suspect accused of killing Tupac Shakur pleads not guilty in Las Vegas courtThe 60-year-old man charged with the killing of rapper Tupac Shakur pleaded not guilty in Las Vegas court.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 10. / 28,125 Read more »

Suspect in rapper Tupac Shakur’s killing pleads not guilty in Las Vegas courtA former gang member charged in the 1996 murder of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur pleaded not guilty on Thursday, November 2, in a Las Vegas court

Source: rapplerdotcom - 🏆 4. / 85,54 Read more »

Jomari, Abby wed in Las VegasJomari Yllana and Abby Viduya exchanged marriage vows in a private ceremony at A Little White Chapel in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Nov. 5 at 1:30 p.m. (US time).

Source: manilabulletin - 🏆 19. / 22,5 Read more »

Jomari Yllana, Abby Viduya get married in Las VegasAfter four years of being together, actor-politician Jomari Yllana and former sexy actress Abby Viduya have finally tied the knot.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83,16 Read more »