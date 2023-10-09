Flooding in Eastern Visayas leaves two dead, one injured

The shear line-induced flooding in Eastern Visayas left two dead and one injured, according to a report of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) on Friday. In its situation report released Friday morning, the NDRRMC said that the reported deaths are still under validation.

It also reported that the combined low pressure area and shear line caused flooding in 200 areas in CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Region 5, Region 6 and Region 8, affecting 879,425 individuals or 224,977 families. These regions also experienced landslides due to heavy rains.The NDRRMC likewise reported an estimated P38,596,838 agricultural loss with 1,571 farmers fisherfolks affected. It said that there is an estimated P629,400 cost of damage to livestock poultry and fishery while 1,484.14 hectares of crops have also been reported to be destroyed by the weather disturbance. The Deparment of Agriculture, on the other hand, reported different figures last November 22. It recorded an estimated agricultural damage amounting to P47,304,95





