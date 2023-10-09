OPM Icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco to Headline Rakrakan Festival 2023

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco will headline Rakrakan Festival 2023 in SMDC Festival Grounds, Parañaque City. The festival will take place on November 25 and 26 and will feature a lineup of popular OPM artists. With multiple stages and additional attractions, the festival aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for music lovers and showcase rising talents.





