OPM Icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco to Headline Rakrakan Festival 2023

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icons Ely Buendia and Rico Blanco will headline Rakrakan Festival 2023 in SMDC Festival Grounds, Parañaque City. The festival will take place on November 25 and 26 and will feature a lineup of popular OPM artists. With multiple stages and additional attractions, the festival aims to provide a unique and immersive experience for music lovers and showcase rising talents.
The Last Rakrakan Festival unveils final lineup with return of Ely Buendia to SMDC Festival GroundsThe Last Rakrakan Festival, scheduled for November 25 and 26, proudly announces the complete lineup for this year’s event, featuring the iconic return of Ely Buendia at the SMDC Festival Grounds, Parañaque City.
Ely Buendia confirms Eraserheads documentary in the worksAfter the success of their reunion concert, Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Ely Buendia revealed that a documentary about his band, Eraserheads, is in the works.
Pinoy Playlist Festival 2023 celebrates OPM excellenceIn its triumphant fifth year, the Pinoy Playlist Festival continued its steadfast support of OPM composers and singers.
