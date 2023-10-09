Black pigs offered for gods in Benguet's founding anniversary celebration

The indigenous peoples of Benguet from 13 towns and visitors as well as tourists witnessed 30 black pigs offered for the gods in celebration of Benguet’s 123rd founding anniversary at the Wangal Sports Complex in Buyagan, Benguet on Thursday.

Also called the "Adivay Festival" of Benguet, a local term for “community coming together as one,” the festival is a month-long celebration extending until December with indigenous and various community activities hosted by the provincial government and the locals





P6.5-M marijuana destroyed in Kalinga, Benguet
BAGUIO CITY (PNA) – Government troops destroyed an estimated 32,585 fully grown marijuana plants worth P6.5 million in the provinces of Kalinga and Benguet, the Police Regional Office-Cordillera said on Thursday, September 21.

Benguet's son returns to farming roots

BENGUET CORPORATION: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

BENGUET CORPORATION: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

Benguet farmer embraces change, sets example for community

Adivay Festival: Because there's more to Benguet than picking strawberries
From November 6 until December 9, 2023, the agro-tourism festival will offer a wide array of activities, including a lapan (rabbit meat) cooking contest, a distinctive pageant, cultural dance competitions, a Benguet quiz bee, a job fair, and even a mass wedding for Benguet...

