Bong Joon-ho's Hidden Debut Film Revealed in New Documentary

Oscar-winning filmmaker Bong Joon-ho's first movie, 'Looking for Paradise,' was hidden for three decades until a new documentary, 'Yellow Door: '90s Lo-fi Film Club,' brought it to light. The film, made in 1992, follows a trapped gorilla dreaming of a different life. Bong and other members of the Yellow Door club were the only ones who had seen it until now.





ANCALERTS » / 🏆 26. in PH We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cinemalaya's 'Blue Room' wins Best Foreign Film at LA Femme film festMa-an Asuncion-Dagñalan's directorial debut film 'Blue Room,' which premiered at Cinemalaya last year, won Best Foreign Film at the LA Femme International Film Festival on Oct. 22 in Los Angeles.

Source: CNN Philippines - 🏆 13. / 63 Read more »

Pandemic documentary film to be showcased at Asian Film Festival BarcelonaBARCELONA - Kontra Corona, a documentary film by Juan EU Konek on the coronavirus pandemic and its devastating effect on the Filipino communities in Spain (Barcelona), Italy (Bergamo) and the United Kingdom, has been accepted as an entry under Special Section to the prestigious 11th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (Casa Asia) for 2023.

Source: ABSCBNNews - 🏆 5. / 83 Read more »

Bong Go supports local infrastructure development, inspects various projects in Kapalong, Davao del NorteSenator Christopher “Bong” Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, reaffirmed his commitment to local infrastructure development as he witnessed the blessing and turnover of a multipurpose building in Kapalong, Davao del Norte on Tuesday, October 24. The said project was funded through the support of Go.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Bong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during health information orientation in Samal IslandBong Go highlights role of BHWs in community development during Provincial Health Information Management System Orientation in Samal Island Following his visit to Babak District the previous day, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and a staunch advocate of community development, attended another Provincial...

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Bong Go pushes for more livelihood opportunities for Filipinos, aids displaced workers in BoholThe Office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, on Thursday, October 26, joined a series of relief operations aimed at assisting displaced workers across various municipalities in Bohol including the towns of Guindulman, Alicia, Anda, and Mabini.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »

Bong Go emphasizes importance of proper nutrition among FilipinosSenator Christopher “Bong” Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, emphasized that proper nutrition is a fundamental aspect of healing and maintaining overall health especially for patients and those in the medical community.

Source: BusinessMirror - 🏆 19. / 59 Read more »