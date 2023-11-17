Director Lav Diaz frustrated with lack of theaters for his films in the Philippines

After winning the Best Actor award at the Locarno International Film Festival in August in Switzerland for the film 'Essential Truths of the Lake,' acclaimed director Lav Diaz expressed his frustration with the difficulty of finding theaters in the Philippines to screen his works. While some critics argue that his films are not mainstream, the length of his recent films, which range from three to eleven hours, is not seen as a hindrance. Diaz's films have embraced the concept of 'slow cinema.'

