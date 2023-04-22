Gabbi Garcia Overcomes Fear of Traveling Alone

Traveling alone used to terrify Gabbi Garcia. The mere thought of being in an unfamiliar place without familiar faces seemed inconceivable. “I couldn’t imagine myself going on a solo trip. I’m scared of being alone with my own thoughts. I’m scared of not having anyone to talk to, of not having anyone to be with. I used to imagine that it would be a sad experience,” Gabbi said in a recent interview over dinner hosted by IAM Worldwide and Sparkle GMA Artist Center.
But having worked nonstop since October last year, Gabbi felt like she could use a little breather. “I did two soaps within a year: ‘Mga Lihim ni Urduja’ and ‘Unbreak My Heart.’ I had brand shoots and other projects. Things were hectic. I had gotten so used to the routine that I had forgotten what it was like not to have a day without taping,” she said. BF’s suggestions Gabbi’s boyfriend, singer-actor Khalil Ramos, suggested it was time to conquer her fear and travel sol
