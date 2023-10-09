Lyceum of the Philippines University aims for Final Four spot

Lyceum of the Philippines University tries to put one foot to the Final Four as it tackles an already-eliminated San Sebastian College Friday in NCAA Season 99 at the Filoil EcoOil Arena. The Pirates had their chance to accomplish such feat last time but fell to University of Perpetual Help, 81-80, Sunday when Mark Omega hit the game-winning triple late. Instead, the Pirates had to do it the hard way as they go for the win in their 1:30 p.m.

showdown that would assure it of at least a rubbermatch for the last seat to the Final Four bus. The first one was already booked by the Mapua Cardinals, unflappable still at the helm with a 13-3 mark. Interestingly, the Cardinals tangle with another eliminated team in Arellano University (2-13) at 3:30 p.m. that would keep the former on their lofty perc

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PHİLSTARNEWS: Philippines drops four spots in global talent indexThe Philippines dropped four spots to rank 84th out of 134 countries in the Global Talent Competitiveness Index published by business school INSEAD or the Institut Européen d’Administration des Affaires.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: ‘My biggest honor and absolute joy’: Pauline Amelinckx makes final walk at Miss Philippines 2023 pageant'The lesson that I really learned this year is winning is not about the crown but it's about the love that you feel,' says Pauline

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Blacklist dethrones Echo to reach MPL Philippines grand final, secures M5 berthBlacklist International sets up a grand final date with AP.Bren and qualifies for the Mobile Legends world championship for the third straight edition

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

THEMANİLATİMES: Lyceum's Bravo bags NCAA POW plumMANILA, Philippines: Lyceum of the Philippines University takes pride in its roster depth and keeps its foes guessing in the already-unpredictable NCAA Season 99 men's basketball tournament.

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Which films deserve a spot in MMFF 2023’s final four?Thirty entries are battling for the coveted final four slots in the 49th Metro Manila Film Festival in December.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Bacoor enters MPBL South Final FourTop-seed Bacoor thwarted Iloilo in Game 3, 72-61, to complete the Final Four cast in the MPBL South Division over the weekend at the Strike Gym in Cavite.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »