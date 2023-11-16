Philippines President Emphasizes Partnership with Private Sector for Digital Innovation

Partnering with the private sector is needed for the Philippines to keep up with the ever evolving digital landscape, especially as the country moves to cement its position as a digital innovation hub, President Marcos said yesterday. On the first day of the Singapore Fintech Festival here, Marcos maintained that the Philippines is committed to fostering an environment that promotes collaboration and propels the momentum of digital transformation.

Marcos delivered his keynote message via hologram from the United States. He is the first state leader to do so in the world’s largest fintech festival. “Numerous public-private partnership (PPP) projects are aimed at keeping pace with the rapidly evolving ICT (information and communication technology) landscape,” Marcos said. “The Philippines is cementing its position as a hub for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, with a dynamic startup scene that holds immense promise,” he sai

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

PNAGOVPH: IOC President Emphasizes Need for Unity in Sporting World Amidst Geopolitical TensionsInternational Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach highlights the importance of unity in the sporting world amidst increasing geopolitical tensions during the 2023 International Federation (IF) Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Source: pnagovph | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Chinese President Xi Jinping to Meet US President Joe Biden in San FranciscoChinese President Xi Jinping is scheduled to meet US President Joe Biden in the San Francisco Bay Area and attend the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum. This is Xi's first visit to the US since 2017.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PHİLSTARNEWS: Supreme Court affirms dismissal of PCGG case against Marcos estateThe Supreme Court en banc affirms the dismissal of the PCGG's case against the estate of Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The case involves Lucio Tan, Imelda Marcos, and alleged cronies. The court denies the petition for lack of merit.

Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Supreme Court dismisses ill-gotten wealth case against Marcos estateThe Supreme Court has sustained a 2012 decision of the Sandiganbayan dismissing the ill-gotten wealth case against the estate of the late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr. and several alleged cronies, led by business tycoon Lucio Tan. READ:

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »

BUSİNESSMİRROR: Philippines to join high-growth tourism economies by 2033The Philippines will finally join the ranks of high-growth tourism economies in the Asia-Pacific region that will be receiving an avalanche of inbound visitor receipts by 2033. Know more:

Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »

MLASTANDARD: Finalists Announced for the 41st National Book Awards in the PhilippinesThe National Book Development Board and the Manila Critics Circle have revealed the finalists for the 41st National Book Awards, an annual prize that recognizes outstanding book titles in the Philippines . The winners will be awarded in February 2024, coinciding with the country's preparation for its Guest of Honor role at the Frankfurter Buchmesse in 2025.

Source: MlaStandard | Read more »