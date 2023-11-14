IOC President Emphasizes Need for Unity in Sporting World Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has emphasized the critical need for unity in the sporting world amidst increasing geopolitical tensions. He conveyed this message while welcoming attendees to the 2023 International Federation (IF) Forum in Lausanne, Switzerland on Monday. Speaking at the Olympic Museum, Bach highlighted sport's ability to unite people, particularly during times of division.

He emphasized the crucial need for solidarity in addressing the current global challenges facing the sports world. 'The current geopolitical tensions are extremely complex. In such times, the unifying power of sport is more important than ever before,' he said. 'To be such a unifying power, it is essential that we all stand together.' 'Today, millions of people around the globe are longing for such a unifying force that brings us all together in our so confrontational world. Our role is clear: to unite - and not to deepen divisions.

