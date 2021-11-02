Finalists Announced for the 41st National Book Awards in the Philippines

The National Book Awards is a prestigious literary recognition that celebrates outstanding contributions to Philippine literature. The National Book Development Board and the Manila Critics Circle recently announced the finalists of the 41st National Book Awards. The NBA is an annual prize that honors the most outstanding book titles written, designed, and published in the Philippines.

For this cycle, 235 titles were submitted in 34 categories in seven languages: Filipino, English, Bikol, Binisaya, Hiligaynon, Tausug, and Waray. Due to the pandemic, there was a hiatus of a couple of years in handing out the awards. The winners of the 40th cycle (for books published in 2021) received their awards in May 2023, while the 41st cycle (for books published in 2022) awarding ceremony will be held in February 2024. The 41st National Book Awards coincides with the Philippines’ two-year preparation for its Guest of Honor stint in 2025 at the world’s biggest book fair, the Frankfurter Buchmesse

