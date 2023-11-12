De Lima eyes filing cases vs ex-DOJ chief Aguirre

Former senator Leila De Lima is considering filing cases against former Department of Justice (DOJ) chief Vitaliano Aguirre after a judge granted her bail petition for her remaining drug case. De Lima expressed her anticipation for either an acquittal or dismissal of the case, citing the judge's conclusion that the evidence of guilt is not strong and that conspiracy was not proven. She also mentioned former Palace spokesperson Harry Roque's expectation of the case being dismissed.

