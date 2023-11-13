Former Senator Leila de Lima Released After Six Years in Detention

After more than six years in detention, former Senator Leila de Lima was allowed to post bail in her final drug case and finally released. Former Vice President Leni Robredo, lawmakers, human rights defenders, and foreign envoys rejoiced over the development. De Lima, a critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his war on drugs, was accused of involvement with the drug trade and using illegal funds for her senatorial campaign.

