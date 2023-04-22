Approval of Bail Petition for Former Senator De Lima Welcomed

Lawmakers and other officials welcomed the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court’s approval of former Sen. Leila de Lima’s bail petition—even those who had a hand in her exclusion during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte and her incarceration. De Lima’s remaining political ally in the Senate, Sen. Risa Hontiveros, said this was “the beginning of the end to this shameful episode in our democracy.

” “Alongside countless other Filipinos, I am immensely happy for my friend and former colleague in the Senate. I know that after years of isolation, she is coming back to the loving company of her family, friends and supporters,” Hontiveros said. “Senator Leila, we are all longing for your return. We all knew this day would come.” Hontiveros also lamented De Lima’s “saddening and disgusting” incarceration of almost seven years, saying that she “was robbed of the many years that she was in jail only because of the lies of a fe

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THEMANİLATİMES: Former Senator Leila de Lima Granted Bail for Drug CaseThe Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 206 has allowed former senator Leila de Lima to post a bail of P300,000 for the third drug-related case filed against her. De Lima has been in detention since 2017 after being implicated in the illegal drug trade at the New Bilibid Prison while she was justice secretary. READ:

Source: TheManilaTimes | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Muntinlupa court defers decision on De Lima’s petition for bailMuntinlupa court has deferred the issuance of a ruling on former senator Leila de Lima’s petition for bail due to an issue in the marking of evidence by government prosecutors. ManilaBulletin

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

GMANEWS: De Lima’s camp hoping bail petition will be resolved before June hearing“We’re hoping it will not be months,” Tacardon said when asked if De Lima would still be in jail in the next few months. “Hopefully... ma-resolve ‘yung petition for bail bago ‘yung susunod naming hearing na naka-set sa June,” he added.

Source: gmanews | Read more »

İNQUİRERDOTNET: Muntinlupa court defers bail ruling on de Lima’s caseMANILA, Philippines — The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court did not rule on detained former senator Leila de Lima&039;s bid to be released on bail, her lawyer said on Monday. Atty. Bonifacio

Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Rappler Recap: What happened to De Lima’s petition for bail?Even if Muntinlupa City RTC Branch 204 acquits De Lima in the other charge on May 12, the former lawmaker would still need to wait for her petition for bail before she can attain temporary freedom.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

CNN PHİLİPPİNES: Decision on De Lima's bail plea delayedFormer senator Leila de Lima will have to wait a little longer to know if Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256 will allow her to post bail.

Source: CNN Philippines | Read more »