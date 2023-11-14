Philippines to join high-growth tourism economies by 2033

The Philippines will finally join the ranks of high-growth tourism economies in the Asia-Pacific region that will be receiving an avalanche of inbound visitor receipts by 2033. This was among the findings in the World Tourism Market (WTM) Global Travel Report presented at the travel trade event in London last week. The report projected a 200-percent increase in inbound receipts in 2033 followed by Indonesia (+196 percent), and Myanmar (+191 percent), from 2023.
Despite this optimistic projection for the country, tourism spend in the Philippines will still not be enough to make it among the top leisure destinations in the region in 10 years, which will be dominated by Malaysia (+192 percent, Thailand (+178 percent), China (+158 percent), India (+133 percent), and Japan (+80 percent). Under the National Tourism Development Plan 2023-2028, the Department of Tourism targets
Philippines Headlines
