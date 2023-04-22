MIT Develops Advanced 3D Printer for Previously Unusable Materials

MIT researchers, MIT spinout Inkbit, and the Federal Institute of Technology Zurich created an advanced 3D printing machine that works with previously unusable materials. It uses computer vision and lasers to scan 3D printing surfaces to adjust the amount of resin it deposits in real-time. Modern 3D printing technology is already impressive with its ability to turn your ideas into tangible, plastic products.
What if you wanted to create something with other materials? The Massachusetts Institute of Technology might make that possible soon. As a result, it could change how we produce objects for numerous applications. This article will explain what makes MIT’s advanced 3D printer stand above similar machines. Later, I will discuss the capabilities of modern 3D printing technolog
Philippines Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
PHİLSTARNEWS: The homepreneur's best companion this ChristmasAmid challenges, uncertainty, and change, I actually found comfort in an unexpected companion – my trusty printer!
Source: PhilstarNews | Read more »
Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »
Source: BusinessMirror | Read more »
Source: inquirerdotnet | Read more »
Source: manilabulletin | Read more »