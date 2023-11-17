Philippines and US Sign Nuclear Energy Cooperation Agreement

The Philippines and the United States signed an agreement on nuclear energy cooperation, allowing the export of nuclear technology and material to Manila. The agreement was signed by Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the APEC Summit in San Francisco. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed the signing and expressed optimism that it will attract foreign investors for nuclear power projects in the Philippines.

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MANİLABULLETİN: Philippines signs supply-chain agreement with IPEF partnersTrade and Industry (DTI) Secretary Alfredo Pascual said the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) supply-chain agreement will help the Philippines in attracting sustainable investments from IPEF partners like the US, and ensure reliability in supplying goods, supply chain transparency, technical cooperation, and economic collaboration.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

MANİLABULLETİN: Rise Against Hunger Philippines: Fighting Hunger in the PhilippinesAccording to an August 2023 survey by Social Weather Stations, about 10.4 percent of Filipino families have experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the past three months. This means that the family has been hungry but did not have anything to eat.

Source: manilabulletin | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Meralco and USNC Sign Cooperation Agreement for Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular ReactorsPhilippine energy company Meralco and US-based Ultra Safe Nuclear Corporation signed a cooperation agreement for a pre-Feasibility Study on Micro-Modular Reactors (MMRs). The study will explore the possibility of implementing USNC's Micro-Modular Reactors Energy System in the Philippines , which features a 'nuclear battery' capable of providing 45 megawatts thermal heat.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »

PNAGOVPH: President Marcos Joins Indo-Pacific Leaders in Signing Supply Chain AgreementThe Philippines and its 13 Indo-Pacific partners have signed the supply chain agreement and made a substantial conclusion on the negotiations for clean and fair economy agreements under the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF). President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. participated in the 2nd IPEF Leaders’ Meeting in San Francisco, California, joining the bloc in making a commitment to implement measures that ensure supply chain resilience, promote green energy and combat corruption.

Source: pnagovph | Read more »

ABSCBNNEWS: Philippines Ranks Second in Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of ChildrenThe Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC) has admitted that the Philippines is now second in the world when it comes to online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC). This alarming statistic highlights the unethical practices happening in the country.

Source: ABSCBNNews | Read more »

RAPPLERDOTCOM: Filipina in Gaza recounts emotional journey to return to PhilippinesNadia Alzanski, a Filipina in Gaza, shares her emotional journey of returning to the Philippines with her husband after being caught in the conflict.

Source: rapplerdotcom | Read more »