Philippines Urges China to Dismantle Infrastructures in the West Philippine Sea

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) urged Beijing to dismantle its infrastructures, halt all reclamations, and take full accountability for the damages caused in the West Philippine Sea. This is in response to the incident on November 10, where China Coast Guard and militia vessels again used water cannons and made dangerous maneuvers in an attempt to block a Philippine resupply mission for troops stationed on the BRP Sierra Madre in Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal.
“We call on China to remove all these illegal structures, cease reclamations in the South China Sea, and be accountable for the damages caused by these illegal activities,” the DFA said in a statement on Thursday
Philippines Headlines
PHİLSTARNEWS: Marcos calls command conference on West Philippine SeaPresident Marcos convened yesterday his security and defense officials for a command conference at Malacañang where they discussed the disruption by the Chinese of a resupply mission to the BRP Sierra Madre, wherein one of its ships slightly hit a Philippine Coast Guard vessel during a “dangerous and provocative” maneuver.
